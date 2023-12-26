DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $165.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $184.18. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.