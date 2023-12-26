DnB Asset Management AS Buys 1,830 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,560 shares in the last quarter.

KMX stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

