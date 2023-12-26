DnB Asset Management AS Buys 2,895 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Okta by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Okta by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Okta by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Okta by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,189 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

