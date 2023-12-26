DnB Asset Management AS Buys 7,457 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,289 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after buying an additional 345,866 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after buying an additional 11,310,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $655,830,000 after buying an additional 555,099 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after buying an additional 1,402,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 564,364 shares of company stock valued at $74,261,532. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $175.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 3.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

