DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 363.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after buying an additional 483,760 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAG opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

