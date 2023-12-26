DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.89 and a 52 week high of $87.94.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,340. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

