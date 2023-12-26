DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 452.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,567,000 after buying an additional 1,200,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.39.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,340 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

