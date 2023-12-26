DnB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,869 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 122.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,505 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,812,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -157.75 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

