DnB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after buying an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

