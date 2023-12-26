DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 41.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

