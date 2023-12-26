DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.81 Million Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,998 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 11,311 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PATH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $26.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,000 shares of company stock worth $10,607,850. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

