DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,998 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 11,311 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PATH. Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,000 shares of company stock worth $10,607,850 in the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.