DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,072,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 73.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,724,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,184 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% during the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after acquiring an additional 999,886 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.2 %

LBRDK opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

