DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,289 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,364 shares of company stock worth $74,261,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $175.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 3.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $178.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

