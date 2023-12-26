DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.