DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.21 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,371,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $121.59 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.68.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,830 shares of company stock worth $9,963,438. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

