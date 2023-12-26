DnB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in TransUnion by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 58,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 63,480 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.1 %

TransUnion stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

