DnB Asset Management AS Increases Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 23.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 61.2% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 163,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after buying an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the second quarter valued at about $734,000.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.71.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

