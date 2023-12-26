DnB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 519 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.00%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

