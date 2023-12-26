DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 495,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,515,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,080 shares of company stock worth $1,014,965 over the last 90 days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

