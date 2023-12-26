DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 841,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after buying an additional 190,822 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 294,276 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,941,871.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,941,871.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,841. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

JNPR opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

