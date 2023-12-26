DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,812 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $45,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Stock Down 0.8 %

ROKU stock opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.74.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,572,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,572,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,893 shares of company stock worth $10,078,479. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

