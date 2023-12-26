DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 680 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 52.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $1,000,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.