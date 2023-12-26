DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,279. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

