DnB Asset Management AS Sells 113 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,415,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after acquiring an additional 939,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,455,000 after purchasing an additional 769,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.77. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $163.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

