DnB Asset Management AS Sells 1,181 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

