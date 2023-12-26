DnB Asset Management AS Sells 1,911 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

FMC opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.45.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

