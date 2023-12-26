DnB Asset Management AS Sells 1,987 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,340 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,386,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 150.0% during the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,200,000 after buying an additional 2,999,800 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 713.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after buying an additional 1,381,000 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

