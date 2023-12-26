DnB Asset Management AS Sells 23,516 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,516 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,050.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,050.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,093 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,069. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

