DnB Asset Management AS Sells 2,422 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

