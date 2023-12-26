DnB Asset Management AS Sells 2,559 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,607 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,217,000 after acquiring an additional 186,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 109,059 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

CLF opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

