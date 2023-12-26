DnB Asset Management AS Sells 4,779 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Bank of America cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 122.63%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

