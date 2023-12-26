DnB Asset Management AS Sells 6,448 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

