DnB Asset Management AS Sells 6,698 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,406,818.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $17,406,818.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,378. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

NYSE CDAY opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

