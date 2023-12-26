DnB Asset Management AS Sells 9,427 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

NYSE FNF opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

