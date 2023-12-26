DnB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

