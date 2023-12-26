DnB Asset Management AS Trims Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.11.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $191.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.40 and a 200 day moving average of $153.87. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

