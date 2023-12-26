DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,351,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

