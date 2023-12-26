DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several research firms have commented on DD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

