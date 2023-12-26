Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Shares Down 0.5%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 12,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 16,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DYNDF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DYNDF

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

About Dye & Durham

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.