Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Shares Down 0.5%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 12,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 16,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DYNDF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
