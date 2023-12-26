Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Boosted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 6.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after buying an additional 122,841 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Dynatrace by 7.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Dynatrace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock worth $460,071,529 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

