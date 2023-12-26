Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Boosted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 122,841 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Dynatrace by 7.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Dynatrace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DT. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,807.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock valued at $460,071,529. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

