E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Trading 0.5% Higher

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.38. 3,435,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 918,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in E-Home Household Service by 39.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 333,332 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth $119,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

