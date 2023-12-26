Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EGLE. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.70.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EGLE opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $547.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

