Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.70.

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $203.40 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.79.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

