Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

