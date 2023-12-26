Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $12.46 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $155.46 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.67. The stock has a market cap of $374.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

