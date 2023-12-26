Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.0% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,239,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,604,000 after acquiring an additional 51,379 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,487,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

