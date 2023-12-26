Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC) Shares Down 0%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Edoc Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edoc Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADOC. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edoc Acquisition

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the healthcare and healthcare provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.