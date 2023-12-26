Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

